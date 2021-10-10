The Karnataka police have arrested four persons in connection with the kidnapping and gangrape of a 16-year-old school girl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the minor girl reportedly came forward to lodge a police complaint. According to a police statement, one of the accused, who had gotten introduced to the girl over Facebook, had also introduced the girl to his relative. The relative, who is also another accused, had started conversing with her on Whatsapp and allegedly used to send obscene videos

The statement further said that the first accused had called the girl to Mangaluru to meet him. Later on the pretext of taking rest, he had taken her to a lodge where he raped her. The accused had also called his friend to the lodge afterwards and he too had raped the girl.

The police statement also said that a person belonging to the lodge, on top of allowing the accused to use the lodge to commit the crime, had also himself gone to the room and sexually assaulted the victim

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arresting four persons in connection with the case. The accused have been booked under section 366 (a) [Procuration of minor girl], 376(d) [Intercourse by any member of the management or staff of a hospital with any woman in that hospital], 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO act. K.S. Sharath Shetty, a resident of Kapu, Maruthi Manjunath, Lodge Satish and Idayat Ulla are the arrested persons. The arrests were made on Saturday. The survivor underwent treatment at a government hospital

State Women's Commission President Pramila Naidu has contacted the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada regarding the case and got details. Naidu has asked the police to initiate action against the accused persons and also to provide security to the victim and her family.

She has also given directions to the district Women and Child Welfare department to help the girl. Talking to IANS Pramila Naidu stated that the girl is being treated at a one-stop centre where medical, legal and police help is available under one roof.