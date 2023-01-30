Four arrested in connection with kidnapping of AIADMK councillor and son in TN

The AIADMK councillor Roja (44) and her son Jacob (22) were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint over a land dispute.

Four people were arrested on Saturday, January 28, in connection with the alleged abduction of an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor and her son in Pallavada near Gummidipoondi. One person in connection with the case, Chandrasekhar (30) from Rajapalayam is absconding. According to The New Indian Express, special teams under Tiruvallur police caught Surendar (26) from Pallavada, Santhosh (26) from Kumily, Baskar (30) of Andhra Pradesh and Naveen (28) of Nagalapuram. The councillor Roja and her son were kidnapped at gunpoint over an alleged land dispute.

On January 24, the councillor Roja Ramesh (44) and her son Jacob (22) discovered they were missing from their house in Gummidipoondi. Ramesh Kumar (46), Rojaâ€™s husband who is also an AIADMK cadre and former village panchayat of Pallavada lodged a complaint. However, police found the CCTV cameras were broken and the hard disks of the CCTV were missing along with the family car.

The police were able to trace the missing people to Rallakuappam in Andhra Pradesh with the help of mobile signals. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Roja and her son had been abducted by the gang in a car, had travelled around Andhra Pradesh and were later released.

One of the accused, Surendar, had made a call to Pallavada which helped the police trace him. The police detained him and during interrogation, he revealed that Rojaâ€™s husband had purchased land from him at a minimal cost. But Ramesh had allegedly demanded more land and threatened Sundar. In order to take revenge, the gang went to Rameshâ€™ house but he was not there so they kidnapped his wife and son.