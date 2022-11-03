Four Andhra agricultural workers die after power line snaps

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each victim.

Four women agricultural workers were killed and three others injured in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Anantapur district on Wednesday, November 2, after a 33 kV power line snapped and fell on them as they were working. The incident occurred in Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal mandal. In the wake of the tragic accident, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, November 2, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Karnatakaâ€™s Ballari and their condition is stated to be critical.

Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy said the Chief Minister expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased. He ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure better treatment of the injured.

Taking serious note of the incident, the state government ordered suspension of Assistant Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Line Inspector for negligence. The Director of Electrical Safety has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit the report. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has also launched an enquiry into the electrocution.

The Electricity Department had disconnected the power supply in the area. It was immediately not known how the incident occurred. Further details were awaited.

Earlier last week, a nine-year-old boy died after being electrocuted at his school in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, and four other students also sustained electric shock at the Zilla Parishad High School of Dontikurru village in Katrenikona mandal. The latter incident happened after the students stepped on iron bars which had electricity passing through them.

