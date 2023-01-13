Foundation stones laid for Kempegowda, Basaveshwara statues in front of Vidhana Soudha

Foundation stones were laid for installing statues of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara in front of Vidhana Soudha on Friday, January 13. The statues are meant to promote the ideas and values of Kempegowda and Basaveshwara and inspire government officials to build a "New Karnataka", according to Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai.

He also said that Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been designated with the task of overseeing the installation of statues. He further said, "Our intention is that the administrative and spiritual thinking and values of these two personalities should flow across the state through this 'Shakti Soudha' (as Vidhana Soudha is also known).” The statues are expected to be completed within two months and a sum of Rs 8 crore has been released for the installation of the statues. The Chief Minister said that "the work will begin today and will be completed in one-and-half to two months, we will unveil it by inviting all."

The foundation stones were laid by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, several ministers, legislators and seers of several prominent maths. Seers of several prominent maths like Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur math, Vishwaprasanna Teertha of Pejavara math, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana math, Siddalinga Mahaswami of Siddaganga math among others were present.

The installation of statues is also seen with political significance, as assembly polls are set to take place by May. Both Basaveshwara and Kempegowda are highly revered, especially by the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, two numerically- and politically-dominant communities in the state. While Lingayats form the ruling BJP's core vote base, Vokkaligas are dominant in the Old Mysuru region, where the saffron party is aiming to make inroads to gain an absolute majority in the election.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is considered the founder of Bengaluru and Basaveshwara was a 12th-century social reformer. Basaveshwara is also known as Basavanna and is a champion of social justice and welfare, he was the first to start the "people's parliament system" in the world through 'Anubhava Mantapa', much before the Magna Carta, while Kempegowda, who built Bengaluru is known for providing ideal administration.