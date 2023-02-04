Formula E: Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions

Tourist spots like NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will remain closed due to formula E-Racing preparatory civil works.

news Traffic Diversions

As Hyderabad city prepares to host the Formula E Race, Traffic police have announced road diversions that would be in effect from February 5 to 12, 2023. While the restrictions would be partial on February 5 and 6, they would be fully implemented around the Hussain Sagar lake and the adjoining areas from February 7 to February 12.

According to the city police, the traffic diversions would be in place as per the following routes and depending on the local situation.

Traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at VV State (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College - Ravindra Bharati.

Traffic coming from Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tank Bund.

The traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Raj Dooth Lane.

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will be closed due to formula E-Racing preparatory civil works.

Traffic police have also advised avoiding certain junctions, as they might have â€˜moderateâ€™ congestion due to traffic diversions. The junctions are:

VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction

Old Saifabad PS Junction

Ravindra Bharathi Junction

Mint Compound Road

Telugu Thalli Junction

Necklace Rotary

Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund)

Tank Bund.