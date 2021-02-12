Former Union Min KV Thomas appointed Working President of KPCC

The move came amidst speculations that the senior leader would join the Left Democratic Front, following a rift with the Congress.

news Politics

KV Thomas, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader has been appointed as working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). This decision came amidst the speculations that the senior leader would join the Left Democratic Front following a clash with the Congress. Reportedly last week KV Thomas had held meetings with national Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi. Thomas had reportedly informed the High Command that he was being neglected by the Congress in Kerala.

KV Thomas, a native of Kochi, was a former Union Minister of state (Independent charge) for Food and Civil supplies in the Manmohan Singh government. He has also represented Ernakulam in the Lok sabha and state assembly for several years. KV Thomas has also served as state Fisheries and Tourism minister.

According to reports, ever since he was denied a seat in the last Lok Sabha elections, he had been unhappy with the Congress in Kerala. There were reports that Thomas had met with senior CPI(M) leaders to discuss switching to LDF. There were reports that Thomas could move closer to the Left camp during the Assembly polls, if he was denied an appropriate post in the party.

The Ernakulam district unit of CPI(M) had also come out publicly with statements giving cue that they will welcome the veteran leader if he decides to join the party. However, publicly, KV Thomas had rubbished the reports and ruled out leaving the Congress, which is keen to come back to power in the state in the polls.

The party also announced the appointment of CK Sreedharan as a Vice-President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

"Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has approved the proposal for the appointment of Working President and Vice President of KPCC in addition to the existing Working Presidents and Vice Presidents with immediate effect," AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

On February 2, the Congress central leadership had announced formation of a 40-member state election committee for the assembly polls. Several former Union ministers, including AK Antony and Shashi Tharoor MP, are part of it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Ever had a 'political puttu' for breakfast? This shop in Kerala specialises in it