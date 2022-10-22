Former TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit says VC posts in the state were sold for Rs 40-50 cr

Banwarilal Purohit, who is now the Punjab Governor, said he has taken an oath to protect the Constitution and will not allow violation of rules, amid a row with the AAP government over the appointment of the Punjab Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor.

news Controversy

In controversial remarks, former Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit stated on Friday, October 21 that Vice-Chancellor (VC) posts in the state were sold for Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore. Interacting with the media at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Purohit who is presently the Punjab Governor, said he has taken an oath to protect the Constitution and will not allow violation of rules, amid a row with the AAP government over the appointment of the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor. Purohit, who is a BJP leader, was the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021 when the AIADMK was in power.

“I was Tamil Nadu Governor for four years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the Vice-Chancellor post was sold for Rs 40-50 crores,” Purohit alleged. “I appointed 27 VCs of universities in Tamil Nadu as per law when I was Governor there. They (Punjab government) should learn from me how work happens. I don’t even know who is capable and not capable in Punjab. I see to it that education improves,” he added.

Purohit said that he has the dual role of governor and chancellor of different universities in the state. On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the governor of "constantly interfering" in the functioning of his government, a charge Purohit rubbished as “baseless".

Mann's allegation came after Purohit had asked him to revoke the appointment of Satbir Singh Gosal as the PAU vice chancellor (VC), saying he was appointed without following University Grants Commission norms and approval of the Chancellor. The chief minister, however, had said the appointment was done as per law.

When asked that AAP government has said it would not reverse the PAU VC's appointment, Governor Purohit said, "I will have to take legal advice." On if he will meet the chief minister face-to-face to sort out the "issues", the governor quipped, "He can come."

"I will do my duty, come what may..," Purohit said, adding he has taken the oath to protect the Constitution. The governor said he was the constitutional head of the state and reminded Mann that he had administered the oath of office to him as well under the Constitution.

To drive his point on the VC appointment, he cited some judgments and the UGC Act, saying that in a university's working, the state government cannot interfere. "At least they should obey Supreme Court judgments. The UGC Act will prevail and it empowers chancellors to appoint VCs," he said.

Purohit also referred to a letter written by Mann to him which was in English and another one circulated to the media which was in Punjabi over the VC issue. He also cited provisions of the Haryana Punjab Agriculture Universities Act, 1970, pointing out that the chancellor shall be the honorary chairman of the board and the vice chancellor the working chairman.

Watch: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan may not have broken the surrogacy law