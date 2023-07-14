Former TN DGP complains conman faking him on social media

A retired Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu has complained to the state cyber police about a conman faking him in social media and trying to cheat people, police said on Thursday, July 13. M Ravi lodged a complaint with the cyber cell that a person had created a duplicate account in his name along with a photograph of him, and went on to put up an advertisement on social media that his home furniture was for sale at a second-hand price.

The retired IPS officer also took to social media and said that the posts coming from the duplicate account were not his and urged the people not to fall prey to such posts. He also informed the public, that if any message comes to them in their personal inbox, they should immediately alert the police and that he had already lodged a complaint.There have been several instances of fraudsters faking the social media accounts of popular persons including bureaucrats and police officers to cheat people of money.