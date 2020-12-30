Former team India captain Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car accident

Reports say that the car skidded off the road and crashed into a roadside shelter while the driver was trying to brake the vehicle.

Image: PTI

news Accident

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin escaped unhurt in an accident in Soorwal of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. Reports say that the car skidded off the road and crashed into a roadside shelter while the driver was trying to brake the vehicle.



According to ANI, his personal assistant informed that Azharuddin suffered minor injuries while his family members were fine. He was later taken to his hotel in another car. Azhar was returning to Ranthambor along with his family at the time of the accident.



Azharuddin who is a seasoned cricketer has played many matches in One Day and Test series for team India. He is currently serving as Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Chairman.



In 2011, Azharuddin's son Mohammed Ayazuddin died following a road accident in Hyderabad after days of treatment in a hospital.

