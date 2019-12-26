Former TDP MLA Badeti 'Bujji' passes away at age 54

Death

"His services to the development of Eluru as Municipal Vice Chairman and as a legislator are unforgettable," Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

Former Eluru legislator from Andhra Pradesh, Badeti Kota Ramarao, more commonly known as Badeti Bujji, passed away on Thursday. He was 54.

According to reports, he was feeling unwell and complained of chest pain in the wee hours of Thursday, and was rushed to a private hospital in Eluru. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed to be a heart attack.

Besides serving as the MLA of Eluru from 2014 to 2019, Badeti Kota Rama Rao had earlier served as the Vice Chairman of the Eluru Municipal Corporation.

He had first contested for the MLA seat in 2009 on a ticket by Praja Rajyam, the political outfit floated by actor-politician Chiranjeevi, but lost to Alla Nani, who was with the Congress at the time.

In the 2019 polls, the TDP had retained his candidacy, but he lost to Nani, who contested on a YSRCP ticket. Following his victory, Alla Nani was made the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking to Twitter, TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The sudden death of TDP leader and former MLA Badeti Kota Ramarao (Bujji) is shocking. His services to the development of Eluru as Municipal Vice Chairman and as a legislator are unforgettable. His loss will leave a void in the party. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family."

"I was shocked to hear the news of the death of Badeti Kota Ramarao. He worked for the well-being of the people and for the development of the region. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, and praying that his soul will rest in peace," senior TDP leader Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son, tweeted.

Kota Rama Rao was the nephew of veteran film actor-producer-director SV Ranga Rao. His body has been kept at his Eluru home for TDP workers and well wishers to pay their last respects.

