Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health has declined: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee has been on ventilator support and recently developed a lung infection.

The health of India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated on Sunday night. He is currently said to be in “septic shock,” according to hospital authorities. The septic shock is believed to be due to his lung infection, and is being managed by a team of specialists.

Spokespersons for the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment said that the former president continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support. Following the surgery, Pranab Mukherjee developed a lung infection and had renal dysfunction. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Many leaders wished a speedy recovery for the former president. “So many good wishes and calls of concern for Baba pouring in from across the world have touched my core. A call today from Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji enquiring and praying for him was truly heart-warming. She knew my Ma well. May God bless her,” his daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee had tweeted recently.

On Independence Day, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha recalled hoisting the flag at their ancestral home in West Bengal last year. She stated that the 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient never missed the celebrations. She added that in his childhood, Pranab Mukherjee and his brother would hoist the National Flag at their ancestral home. She recalled that since then, he never missed a year to hoist tricolour on Independence Day. She said, “I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind.”