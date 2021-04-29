Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from COVID-19, discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh is doing fine, sources close to him have said.

news COVID-19

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19. Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had a fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Multiple members of the Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past few weeks. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor have tested positive and are in home isolation. Bengal Congress chief and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also recently shared that he has COVID-19. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had also tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon. Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Surjewala, who also tested positive, were treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Earlier this month, Manmohan Singh had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailing five suggestions on how the Union Government can tackle the COVID-19 crisis. He had emphasised the need for increased vaccination. The Former Prime Minister had said that states should be given flexibility to define frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years.

In response, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had alleged that the second wave of the pandemic was fuelled by Congress-ruled states as they were busy raising doubts about vaccines rather than vaccinating people. Vardhan had also said that the letter drafters of the senior Congress leader have done a great disservice to his standing.

On Thursday, India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.