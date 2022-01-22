Former PM HD Devegowda tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Devegowda’s vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment, a medical bulletin from Manipal Hospital said.

news COVID-19

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda has tested positive for the coronavirus-19, sources close to him said. "He has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is asymptomatic. However, he is admitted to Manipal Hospital," the sources told PTI. The Janata Dal (Secular) chief chose to get admitted to hospital as a precaution, the sources added. The sources further said Devegowda's wife Chennamma is negative for coronavirus and is at home.

A medical bulletin from Manipal Hospital said, “The Honorable Ex-Prime Minister of India Shri H D Deve Gowda was admitted on 21st January 2022 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has wished Devegowda a speedy recovery. "I wish former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual," Bommai tweeted. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too prayed for the speedy recovery of Devegowda. He further said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister and getting updates about his health.

Devegowda had previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2021, and was admitted to Manipal Hospital at the time too. Both Devegowda and his wife Chennamma were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Recently in January, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Chief Minister took to social media and said that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Earlier in 2020, senior political leaders in the state including Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa and DK Shivakumar had tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020. They recovered from the infection and returned to work in about two weeks.