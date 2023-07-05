Former partner accused of killing Bengaluru woman arrested a month later

A 29-year-old man named Arpith Gurijala was arrested in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a month after killing his former live-in partner, 23-year-old Akanksha Bidyasar. The murder took place on June 5 at Akanksha's flat in Kodihalli. Arpith, originally from Andhra Pradesh, confessed to the crime.

According to his statement to the police, Arpith and Akanksha were in a relationship while working together in Hyderabad. However, after Akanksha moved to Bengaluru, she entered into another relationship and refused to marry Arpith. So he became enraged and murdered her. The accused is currently in custody for further investigation.

Akanksha Bidyasar, the victim, was formerly employed at Byju's. She and Arpith had met in Hyderabad two years ago while working together. Arpith was Akankshaâ€™s manager during that time. In 2022 Akanksha was transferred to the Bengaluru branch of Byju's.

The police said that Arpith first strangled Akanksha and then smothered her with a pillow in order to ensure her death. He also made an unsuccessful attempt to make it look a case of suicide by trying to hang her with a veil from the ceiling fan. Failing in his plan, Arpith disposed of the body and fled the scene.

The incident came to light when Akanksha's flatmate returned home from work.

After recovering Arpith's ID card and phone at the crime scene, the police initiated efforts to locate him in Delhi, where he had boarded a train. However, during the journey, Arpith deboarded in Bhopal and subsequently travelled to Assam. The police froze his bank account, forcing him to rely on financial assistance from relatives and friends.

They also maintained communication with his family and friends, and when he returned to Bengaluru to collect money for survival, he was arrested.