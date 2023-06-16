Former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Judicial custody of six accused extended

A special CBI court has extended the judicial custody of six persons charged with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddyâ€™s uncle.

news Crime

A special CBI court on Friday, June 16, extended the judicial custody of six accused in former Andhra Pradesh Minister and MP YS Vivekananda Reddyâ€™s murder case. The deceased was also an uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the accused, including Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy in the court, which extended their judicial custody till June 30. Avinash is CM Jaganâ€™s second cousin.

Yerra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Devireddy Shivashankar Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy, the six accused in the murder case who are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad, were produced before the court as their judicial custody was ending Friday. After the extension of their remand, the accused were shifted back to the prison.

The first six accused in the case are Yerra Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Kumar Yadav (A2), Umashankar Reddy (A3), driver Dastagiri (A4) who has since turned approver, Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy (A5) and Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy (A6), while Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy were more recently named as A7 and A8. The court on June 9 rejected the bail petition of Bhaskar Reddy. He was arrested in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on April 16 and brought to Hyderabad the same day.

CM Jaganâ€™s uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Bhaskar Reddy is a cousin of Vivekananda Reddy. During the hearing on his bail petition, the CBI had told the court that the MP along with his father had conspired to tamper with evidence, leading to obstruction of the inquiry.

The CBI had informed the court that listed Avinash Reddy as accused number 8 (A8) in the murder case. The CBI arrested Avinash Reddy on June 3 but released him on bail the same day after he completed formalities as per the Telangana High Court order. While granting anticipatory bail on May 31, the Telangana High Court had ruled that in the event of the petitioner's arrest by the CBI, he shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each.