Former MP Rahul Gandhi gets rousing welcome in Keralaâ€™s Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi is on his first visit to Wayanad following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Thousands of people, including United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders and workers, lined up on either side of the road in Keralaâ€™s Wayanad on April 11, Tuesday afternoon to welcome their former MP (Member of Parliament) Rahul Gandhi, who is on his first visit to the city following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Some local residents claimed that this was the biggest crowd Wayanad had ever witnessed, even more than the crowd that had turned up to greet Rahul Gandhi when he came to file his nomination from this hilly district for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by defeating P P Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi landed at Kannur and from there they flew to Kalpetta in Wayanad on a chopper. After the top state Congress leaders received him at the helipad, all of them got into an open vehicle that moved forward with great difficulty with the crowd jostling to get a glimpse of the Congress leader.

Hundreds of UDF workers lined up at Kalpetta for the roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' holding the Indian flag. Several people also gathered on the roadside to welcome Rahul as he travelled to the public meeting venue on a vehicle accompanied by his sister and senior party leaders from Kerala.

Rahul arrived in Wayanad on a helicopter before travelling to the venue in an open vehicle which inched along in view of the thousands who had gathered to show their support for him.

The UDF is organising a conference in Wayanad, which will see the participation of senior Congress leaders including All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, among others.

With IANS inputs