Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas’s close aide rejoins BRS weeks after shifting to Cong

Speaking at an event where several leaders from Khammam joined BRS, Minister KTR advised people to do what they wished with the cash offered by other parties during elections, “but ultimately, vote for KCR.”

news politics

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party working president KT Rama Rao welcomed Tellam Venkat Rao, a well-known physician in Bhadrachalam, into the party on Thursday, August 17. Venkat Rao had been a staunch supporter of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a former BRS leader along with whom he joined the Congress party on July 2 in Khammam.

Speaking at the event in Hyderabad after various leaders from Khammam joined BRS, KTR welcomed Venkat Rao and said, “Venkat Rao understood that there is no future in the Congress party which has exploited Telangana for decades.” Addressing the public, KTR said, "During elections, some parties will offer you money (for votes, and perhaps they will file a case against me for saying, but I suggest you do whatever is needed [with the money offer], but ultimately, vote for KCR.”

Tellam Venkat Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tickets. Ponguleti contested from Khammam successfully while Venkat Rao contested from Mahabubabad and lost. Later, along with Ponguleti, Venkat Rao joined BRS and contested from Bhadrachalam in the 2018 Assembly election. However, he was defeated by Podem Veeraiah of Congress. Venkat Rao joined the Congress alongside Ponguleti in Khammam last month, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, Venkat Rao expects a ticket from Bhadrachalam constituency this time, and decided to return to BRS since he believes the incumbent MLA Podem Veeraiah, who is also the District Congress Committee president and Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president, has the support of the Congress party.