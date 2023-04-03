Former Kerala High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

During his long career, Thottathil B Radhakrishnan was the former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Former High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away on Monday, April 3, at a hospital in Kochi. The 63-year-old had been ailing from cancer. Radhakrishnan, who began his career as a lawyer in 1983, was the former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. He was elevated as a judge of the Kerala High Court in 2004, and was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice in 2016 and 2017.

In July, 2018, Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But before this, for a brief period in March 2018 he was appointed as the Chief Justice in Chhattisgarh High Court. He was sworn-in as the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in 2019.

On April 4, 2019, he took oath as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, a post which he occupied until his retirement in April, 2021, after which he returned and was leading a retired life here.