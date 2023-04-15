Former Karnataka Congress MLA K Venkataswamy dies at 54 due to heart attack

Former Congress MLA K Venkataswamy from Devanahalli passed away on Saturday, April 15, due to a heart attack at the age of 54. Over the past month, he had complained of chest pain multiple times and was undergoing treatment at Narayana Health hospital in Bengaluru. He failed to respond to the treatment and passed away at around 2 am.

Venkataswamy had first suffered a heart attack on March 21 after returning from campaigning in Devanahalli ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. He is survived by his wife and two children. His mortal remains have been placed at his house in his native village Sadahalli, where people can pay their respects to the deceased leader.

Venkataswamy had served as a Congress MLA in 2008 and had contested in the 2013 and 2018 elections, although he did not win. He had been aspiring to secure the party ticket for the upcoming polls this year as well. However, Congress chose to field former minister KH Muniyappa instead.

Meanwhile, Baburao Chinchansur, the Congress candidate from Gurmitkal constituency, was involved in a car accident on the night of April 14 near All India Radio Station in Kalaburagi. He sustained injuries to his face, head, and legs, and was immediately taken to a hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment.

Chinchansur was on his way from Yadgir to Kalaburagi when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In an effort to avoid colliding with a roadside pole, the vehicle swerved, causing it to overturn. Chinchansur, along with his driver and gunman, were quickly taken to the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.