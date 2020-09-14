Former K’taka CM Kumaraswamy urges govt to shut down dance bars to tackle drug menace

Kumaraswamy said that even when he was the CM, he had taken steps to close down dance bars but before the changes could come into effect, his government lost majority on the floor of the Assembly.

news Controversy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged the state government to take immediate steps to close down all the dance bars in Bengaluru, saying that these bars have become dens of drug supply centres in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Bhadravati town in Shivamogga district, Kumaraswamy quipped that the incumbent government is not dependent on anybody's mercy, hence, the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa should take this bold step of announcing closure of dance bars.

"There has been ample evidence against dance bars in Bengaluru, where many peddlers and addicts come together for a jaunt. The state government must take steps to stop this by banning the dance bars," he said.

Answering to a question, Kumaraswamy retorted that even when he was the Chief Minister, he had taken all steps but a step short of closing down these bars as his government by then had lost majority on the floor.

"Yediyurappa can do it even now, as I have completed all the formalities to issue ban orders," he said.

The drugs case gained momentum with the Narcotics Control Bureau arresting three people in Bengaluru for allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film stars and singers.

Soon after the arrest, the City police too, started investigation. Besides the Central Crime Branch, the Enforcement Directorate has also started probing the financial aspects of the drugs scandal.

Kumaraswamy also hit back at Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks that JD(S) leaders had been to Colombo and said the latter has made statements of unrelated events which occurred in 2014.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of being present at a casino in Colombo where Kannada film actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who is now arrested in a drug case, was allegedly present, Zameer Ahmed sought to know about the event.

Zameer said other JD(S) MLAs and senior party functionaries along with their leader H D Kumaraswamy, had been to Colombo.

Taking serious note of the statement, Kumaraswamy tweeted, "It is true that JDS travelled to Colombo, Sri Lanka, with lawmakers, MPs, former legislators and key leaders to discuss the JD(S) party's confidential agenda and future political strategies.”

“However, it was not a clandestine 'Colombo trip'," Kumaraswamy added.

Referring to Zameer Ahmed, who was earlier in the JD(S) before joining the Congress, the former chief minister said a politician who was in his party has made statements of unrelated events.

"In June 2014, I had openly told the media that I would be travelling to Colombo to discuss the party organisation in detail, and released to the media video footage of the debate with lawmakers there,” Kumaraswamy said.