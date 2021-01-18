Former Indian cricketer BS Chandrasekhar suffers stroke, hospitalised in Bengaluru

The former Indian cricketerâ€™s wife, Sandhya Chandrasekhar, said that he is stable and will be discharged in two days.

Former Indian cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was hospitalised in Bengaluru after he suffered a stroke, his family said on Monday. The cricketer was admitted to a private hospital and his family has said that he suffered a stroke while watching the Test match between India and Australia.

He suffered a bout of fatigue along with slurring of speech on Friday, Karnataka State Cricket Association Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjay said. His wife Sandhya Chandrashekar said that the former cricketer is stable and will be discharged in two days. "Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday," she said.

According to her the former leg-spinner complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit cluttered," his wife Sandhya Chandrashekar Bhagwath told PTI, describing the health scare as a "very, very minutest stroke".

On the advice of doctors, the Mysuru-born Chandrasekhar was admitted to the Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for observation.

Sandhya said that Chandrasekhar has now been shifted to a regular ward and is undergoing physiotherapy.

"There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It's a very, very minutest stroke," she said, adding that with medication, he will probably be alright in a week or two.

"There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has very strong willpower," Sandhya said.

Chandrasekhar inspired a generation of cricketers after he broke into the Indian cricket team despite being afflicted with polio in his right hand at a young age.

In his 16-year career in the Indian cricket team, BS Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches, with 242 wickets to his name. He also won Wisden's 'Best Bowling of the Century' award for India in 2002 for his 6 wickets in 38 runs against England in 1971.

Chandrasekhar, along with Bishen Singh Bedi, E Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, formed the formidable spin quartet that won many matches for India in the 1960s and 1970s. His last Test match was against England in the year 1979.

He was bestowed with the Arjuna award as well as the Padma Shri in 1972 for his stupendous cricket career.

