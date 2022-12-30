Former DMK MP Masthan was murdered, cops say a week after his death

Masthan, who died on December 22, was initially believed to have died due to cardiac arrest, but his son had filed a police complaint expressing suspicion.

news Crime

About a week after former MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minorities welfare wing leader D Masthan’s demise, the Tamil Nadu Police said that he was found to have been murdered. Masthan, who passed away earlier on December 22, was initially believed to have died due to a cardiac arrest. However, police initiated a probe after Masthan’s son expressed suspicion about his death, and formally registered a complaint with the Guduvanchery police. The police said on Friday, December 30 that on investigating, they found that the former MP was murdered over a financial dispute with a relative. Guduvanchery police have arrested five persons – Imran, Thoufeeq, Sulthan, Nasser, and Lokesh – in connection with the case.

Masthan was travelling to Chengalpattu from Chennai on December 22, after inviting several people, including Chief Minister MK Stalin to his son's wedding, according to reports. He was accompanied by his relative and one of the accused, Imran. According to reports at the time of his demise, he was believed to have complained of chest pain on the way and was taken to a private hospital in Kancheepuram, where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Based on Masthan’s son Shahnawaz’s complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered by the Guduvanchery police under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), and a post-mortem was carried out. The post-mortem revealed that Masthan had died due to suffocation. During the investigation, police found that Imran’s statement about Masthan complaining of chest pain was false, based on CCTV footage on the route and phone calls. According to the police, Imran confessed to having plotted Masthan’s murder along with the four other accused.

Imran said that he had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from Masthan, and when Masthan asked him to return the money, he plotted his murder along with his cousin Sulthan and his friends, the police said. The accused lied to Masthan that were going to a financier to get the amount, and accompanied him in his car, according to the police.

Nasser, who was in the back seat, allegedly held Masthan’s arms from behind, while Sulthan allegedly pressed his hand against Masthan’s nose and mouth to suffocate him, police said in a statement. Lokesh and Thoufeeq, who had followed them in another car, allegedly helped them escape.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier condoled Masthan’s death and remembered Masthan as a party foot soldier who had special love and respect for him. Calling Masthan’s stint as secretary of the DMK minorities welfare wing “exemplary”, and said that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.

With IANS inputs