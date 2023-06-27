Former Deshabhimani editor raises allegations against unnamed CPI(M) minister

A former editorial member of the Deshabhimani, a mouthpiece of the CPI(M) in Kerala, has raised cryptic allegations against an incumbent state minister whom he has refused to name. In a Facebook post, G Sakthidharan has claimed that “several big shots” had “gifted” this CPI(M) leader huge amounts of money, and that he once helped him count up to two crore thirty-five thousand rupees. This money was then wrapped in a kaitholapaya (reed mat) and transported to Thiruvananthapuram in the leader’s car, he wrote. In another instance, he witnessed a millionaire gifting the leader two envelopes of money amounting to Rs 10 lakh, he further alleged.

As Sakthidharan claimed in his post that the leader in question was “popular from Trivandrum to Times Square”, it has led to speculations that he is referring to Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. During the CM’s recent visit to the United States, he inaugurated a Loka Kerala Sabha conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York’s Times Square.

The Opposition Congress has sought a detailed investigation into the matter, with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demanding on Tuesday, June 27, that Pinarayi resign from his post of Home Minister and allow an unbiased probe. Speaking at a press meet in New Delhi, Satheesan questioned if the CM was only interested in filing cases against the Opposition, adding that there shouldn’t be two types of justice. Satheesan was alluding to the cheating case filed against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, who has been accused of taking Rs 10 lakh from convicted child rapist and fraudster Monson Mavunkal.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Benny Behanan has also demanded that a case be registered immediately based on Sakthidharan's post, and his statement be recorded. The MP also said Sakthidharan should be given police protection. “It is shocking that former MLAs and a current minister are involved in this. If police are not ready, we will take action to find out the name of this person," he added.

Sakthidharan, who was reportedly expelled from the CPI(M) over alleged “anti-party activities”, meanwhile indicated in his post that he was making these ‘revelations’ in response to the cyberbullying he has allegedly been facing. “I am divulging these [incidents] as some hooligans are attacking me and my family on social media. Are they also paid for it? I would like to warn that my writings on such issues will continue unless these hooligans stop their attack forthwith,” he wrote.