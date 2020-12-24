Former Cognizant India CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy to join Krea University

He will be the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, and will be in charge of professional learning.

Former Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy will join Krea University in January 2021 as its first Pro Vice-Chancellor, the university announced on Thursday. He will be in charge of professional learning, the university announced.

“In this role as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Professional Learning, Ramkumar will help drive the mission and long-term strategy of all professional programs—spanning Masters in Business Administration, executive education, as well as modularized and laddered advanced programs and micro-credentials that will add significant value to individuals, businesses, nations and society,” Krea University announced. He will also be a part of the core leadership team of the university.

“Ramkumar brings to Krea a rare combination of three decades of industry, professional and academic experience,” said Dr Sunder Ramaswamy, Vice Chancellor of Krea University.

“His deep appreciation of structural shifts across industries and newer models of learning and skilling will be a great asset to Krea and particularly to the Graduate School of Business, in our journey to enable high potential individuals to learn and create a positive, catalytic impact, ethically,” he said.

In October, he had taken over as the CEO of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

Prior to this, Ramkumar was at Cognizant for 22 years, and also had a stint with Tata Consultancy Services. He was an academician for the first five years of his career. He is currently on the Governing Council of the IT/BPM Skill Sector Council of NASSCOM and the Board for undergraduate studies in engineering and technology at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

He is the also the immediate past president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and a past Vice Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India.