Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao joins AAP

The event in New Delhi was attended by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Prithvi Reddy, the state convener for AAP's Karnataka unit.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday, April 4 at an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The senior police officer Bhaskar Rao recently resigned from service. He served as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways. The Karnataka government has accepted his resignation.

Bhaskar Rao was also joined by Prithvi Reddy, the state convener for AAP's Karnataka unit. "Warm welcome to "People's Commisioner" Shri Bhaskar Rao to Aam Aadmi Party ! Together we shall bring a people led political revolution to Namma Karnataka," Prithvi Reddy said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Bhaskar Rao had posted on social media about his resignation from police service. "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties. Heading into choppy seas," he had tweeted.

Bhaskar Rao's decision to join the party comes a year ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in which AAP is trying to make inroads in Bengaluru. The party was bolstered by its victory in the Punjab state elections last month.

Following its win in Punjab, AAP in Karnataka has claimed that 'many big names' were joining the party ahead of the state elections next year. The party has set its sights on capturing the urban votes in Bengaluru, a city that has gained notoriety for its polluted lakes, pothole-ridden roads and traffic woes. Sources in the party claimed that Bhaskar Rao is in contention for the Basavanagudi and Malleswaram seats in Bengaluru.