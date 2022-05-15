Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car accident, he was 46

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said, condoling Andrew Symonds' death.

Andrew Symonds, the two-time World Cup winner and one of the most recognisable faces in international cricket, was killed in what police said was a single-car crash on Saturday night, May 14. The accident occured outside Townsville, on the north-eastern coast of Queensland, Australia. Police confirmed that the 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm (Australian time) the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the police statement said. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating," police further said.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. He featured in 198 ODIs — scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries — while also contributing 133 wickets with his handy off-spin and gentle medium pace. It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst on to the stage with perhaps his greatest innings, as he smashed Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the event and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

Symonds was also part of the victorious World Cup side at the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies as Australia claimed their fourth 50-over World Cup title. He also played 14 T20I for Australia, managing 337 runs and eight wickets. His death is the second famous Australia cricketer to tragically pass away in 2022, after champion leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart-attack in Thailand in March. Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Cricket Australia chair, Lachlan Henderson, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au that, "Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history. He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends," he said.

Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson said the cricket community was devastated by Symonds' death. "On behalf of Queensland Cricket, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and will do whatever we can to assist them," he said to the website. "It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him, and his wide circle of friends which extend to all corners of the cricketing world,” Simpson said.

"We are all hurting and will miss him greatly. His former teammates will remember his loyalty to the playing group and recall the fun times with great fondness, and sorrow that he is gone,” he added.

In recent years, Symonds did commentary in the Big Bash League.