Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for coronavirus

Tarun Gogoi took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was diagnosed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

He tweeted, “I have been tested Covid-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately (sic).”

Gogoi is a leader of the Indian National Congress. He served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016 and led the party to three consecutive victories. According to reports, his wife, Dolly Gogoi, has tested negative. Doctors have advised him to stay in home isolation.

He is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19 till date. Of the 13 legislators, seven are from BJP, three from Congress, two from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Gogoi represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The BJP MLAs to be found COVID-positive are Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

AGP's West Gauhati legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali have also tested positive for COVID-19.

AIUDF's Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another prominent politician from the state to test positive for COVID-19 was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

Meanwhile, UP Panchayat Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Choudharyk also tested positive for coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Tuesday. Assam now has 94,592 positive cases and 19,515 active cases. India's COVID-19 tally, meanwhile, stands at 32,34,475, with 7,07,267 patients currently under treatment, 24,67,759 recovered cases and 59,449 deaths.





