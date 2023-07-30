Former AP Minister Narayana accused of sexually harassing sister-in-law

A complaint has been registered with the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana has been accused of sexual harassment by his sister-in-law Krishna Priya. On Sunday, July 30, Krishna Priya lodged a complaint in this regard at Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad, Telangana. P Narayana is a prominent leader from the Telugu Desam Party and the founder of the Narayana Group of educational Institutions. For the past few days a video was being circulated in which Krishna Priya alleges that she was subjected to sexual harassment by the ex-minister.

Denying the allegation, Krishna Priya’s husband and Narayana’s brother, P Subramanyam, released a video statement on Sunday, claiming that she had mental health issues and appealed to the public against believing the allegations leveled by her. To substantiate his claims, he showed alleged medical reports of Krishna Priya availing treatment from various psychiatrists. “My wife has been suffering from mental illness since 2017 and has consulted various psychiatrists,” Subramanyam said.

According to him, Krishna Priya availed treatment at the Ashram Mind Clinic Mental, Tirupati in 2017, but did not recover. She availed treatment in many other hospitals, he said. “Dr Sabeena from AIG Hospital in Gachibowli had advised in-patient treatment for three days. In her report, she mentioned that there is a risk of self-harm and 24/7 vigilance was needed,” Subramanyam claimed.

This year, Krishna Priya was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has undergone surgery and is currently receiving chemotherapy. It is due to the treatment stress and medication that she is releasing the videos, Subramanyam alleged. “Our family is supporting her treatment and taking precautions. I request everyone to understand the circumstances and ignore her videos,” he said.

After filing the police complaint, Krishna Priya told the media, “I was being harassed from the time of our marriage. My husband is aware.” She added that she got married young and did not know how to expose Narayana as he was an influential businessman.

Responding to the allegations made by her husband, Krishna Priya said that she was indeed admitted in a hospital for three days as she was taking sleeping tablets of high dosage, but denied having any mental health issues. “They are claiming that I have mental health issues. They own a medical college and the certificates shown as evidence are issued by the doctors who were associated with the college at some point of time.”