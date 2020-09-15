The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday filed a case against former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas and others accusing them of indulging in alleged insider trading in the land transactions in Amaravati. Along with Dammalapati Srinivas, 12 others have been named in the FIR including daughters of Supreme Court judge NV Ramana--Nuthalapati Sritanuja and Nuthalapati Sribhuvana.

Dammalapati Srinivas, Sritanuja, Sribhuvana and 10 others including Srinivas’ wife, brother-in-law, father-in-law and acquaintances--have been booked under charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating. Besides the accusation of insider trading, Srinivas is also accused of criminal conspiracy and revealing official state secrets.

The Guntur police in its First Information Report (FIR) said that the former advocate general, who was privy to the information of the state’s capital city, abused his official position and bought lands to his relatives in the core capital region of Amaravati and within the limits of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Nuthalapati Sritanuja and Nuthalapati Sribhuvana are allegedly acquaintances of Srinivas, purchased large parcels of land in villages which were going to be included in the Amaravati capital region and also properties adjacent to arterial roads and the iconic bridge which was proposed to be built across the Krishna river, according to Police.

Former SC Judge Jasti Chalameshwar in 2017 had chastised Justice Ramana for his “proximity with Chandrababu Naidu" and called it "well known.” TDP sources maintain that the entire FIR is fiction and Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to malign the judge.

According to the FIR, under Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, Srinivas’ brother-in-law Nannapaneni Sita Rama Raju, father-in-law Nannapaneni Lakshmi Narayana and another relative Nannapaneni Krishna Murthy bought 27 land properties in Guntur district between June 2014 (a few months before the capital city was finalized) and December 2014. Parts of these properties were suspiciously sold back to Srinivas and his wife Nagarani in 2015 for the same rates.

“The lands were knowingly purchased with the clear knowledge that those lands would fall either within the Core Capital region or within Capital Region Development Authority limits and ultimately they would fetch high value after the declaration of the Core Capital region and the Capital Region Development Authority limits by the then Govt of A.P,” police said in its report.

It added, “Some of the lands purchased were going to be adjacent to the Core Capital region and such lands were purchased to avoid their acquisition under Land Pooling Scheme so that all those lands would be under the enjoyment of purchasers and would in turn pay rich dividends.”

Accusing the former advocate general of disclosing official secrets, the FIR stated, “It is the duty of the additional advocate general not to disclose the official secrets which he has come to know in the course of discharge of his official duties or functions. But although his knowledge about the exact location of the future capital of the State of Andhra Pradesh was such an official secret, Dammalapati Srinivas used such information for obtaining pecuniary advantage/ valuable thing in the form of highly valuable immovable properties for himself and his wife through his associate/acquaintance and close relative such as brother-in-law and thereby he abused his official position for obtaining such pecuniary advantage / valuable thing despite being a public servant.” Srinivas was elevated as the advocate general in 2016.

After coming to power in 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered for a probe into the alleged irregularities in the land transactions of the Amaravati capital region. A Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) set up by the government says it found evidence of insider trading.

The CSC, headed by state Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, in its affidavit to the High Court on Monday claimed that at least 4,070 acres of land were purchased by persons who had prior information about the capital coming up in Amaravati and bought parcels of land in Guntur and Krishna districts for nominal rates from farmers before the capital notification was issued. The notification was issued in December, 2014.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister Paritala Sunitha, Public Accounts Committee chairman and MLA Payyavula Keshav, former MLAs GVS Anjaneyulu, Dhulipalla Narendra and Kambampati Rammohan Rao were among several others named in the report.