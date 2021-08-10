Former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani’s properties searched by DVAC

The raids come three weeks after the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it would reopen the investigation into corruption allegations against SP Velumani.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at 52 different locations including the residence of former local administration minister and AIADMK leader SP Veluman on Tuesday. The raids took place at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore and Chennai. The searches, which are related to corruption allegations against the former minister, began at 7:05 am on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the DVAC officials are conducting searches at 15 places in Chennai, 35 places in Coimbatore, one place each in Dindigul and Kancheepuram including the list of 52 places on raid Tuesday morning. Raids are reportedly being conducted at a few Corporation officials’ residences.

It is to be noted that a contractor Thiruvenkadam from Ganapathy, Coimbatore lodged a complaint in Chennai alleging that he was cheated Rs 1.5 crore by the former minister. Following the searches at Velumani’s residence in Coimbatore, AIADMK supporters including MLAs have gathered in front his residence on Tuesday morning.

The raids come three weeks after the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it would reopen the investigation into corruption allegations against SP Velumani. The High Court had on July 20 granted the state government eight weeks’ time to file a report, observing, “The state should spare no effort in getting to the bottom of the matter and proceed against those found to be responsible for irregularities.”

The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, alleging irregularities to the tune of several crores of rupees in the allotment of contract works for Chennai and Coimbatore corporations. Arappor Iyakkam had sought a special investigation team to probe the allegations against the former local administration minister. This after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had given Velumani a clean chit, closing complaints against the minister. Based on the DVAC’s report, the then AIADMK government had in January 2020 dropper further action against Velumani.

However, on June 21, the HC said it may not accept the DVAC’s clean chit if it finds out that “day has been turned into night”.