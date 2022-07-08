Former AIADMK Minister R Kamaraj booked in disproportionate assets case

Kamaraj has been booked for amassing wealth of about Rs 58 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2021.

AIADMK legislator and former Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj has been booked for amassing wealth of about Rs 58 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2021. The officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DAVC), on Friday, July 8, searched his house at Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district and Chennai. DAVC officials also simultaneously started search operations at the premises belonging to Kamaraj's sons -- Iniyan and Inban and three of his associates. Kamaraj is currently serving as the MLA of Nannilam constituency in Thiruvarur.

The search operations were carried out at his place in Mannargudi and 48 other locations, including at Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Chennai, belonging to his two sons and three others, according to reports.

DVAC sleuths have booked Kamaraj (62), his two sons MK Iniyan (32) and K Inban (30), along with three others - R Chandrakasan (62), B Krishnamoorthy (50) and S Udhayakumar (60) under sections 120(B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Allegations of corruption against Kamaraj date back to his tenure as minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2021. During this time, it is alleged that he abused his position as minister and indulged in corrupt activities to “enrich himself illicitly by acquiring assets and pecuniary resources in his name, in the name of his family members, and in the name of his close associates which are disproportionate to known sources of income”.

Earlier in March, the DVAC raided another former minister for municipal administration, rural development, law, and implementation of special programmes SP Velumani for a second time. A total of 58 locations connected to Velumani were searched in six districts — Chennai, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Coimbatore. The DVAC had also raided the premises of other former ministers in the AIADMK government, including MR Vijayabhaskar, C Vijayabhaskar, KC Veeramani and Thagamani.

(With IANS inputs)