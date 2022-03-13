Former AIADMK Minister Jayakumar walks out of jail, accuses DMK of political vendetta

Accusing the ruling DMK of political vendetta, Jayakumar said, "Even if thousands of Stalins come, the AIADMK cannot be destroyed."

Senior leader of the AIADMK and former Fisheries Minister of Tamil Nadu D Jayakumar, arrested in connection with three cases including one on land grabbing, was released from the Central prison in Chennai on Saturday, March 12, after being granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court. He was earlier granted bail in two cases for assaulting and parading a DMK member after removing the latter's shirt during the civic polls as he allegedly cast a bogus vote, and staged a protest after a clash with the DMK members over booth capturing.

Jayakumar stepped out of the prison to a rousing reception by the AIADMK leaders and cadres. Later, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami called on Jayakumar at his residence from where he was arrested by the police last month.

Jayakumar was incarcerated for 20 days. He accused the ruling DMK of political vendetta. "Stalin's DMK thinks it can finish off the AIADMK by foisting cases against its leaders. Even if thousands of Stalins come, the AIADMK cannot be destroyed," Jayakumar told reporters outside the jail.

He alleged there was no water to drink in the prison or even a mat to sleep on. "I had to sleep on the floor," Jayakumar said. He said his release signified that truth has triumphed. As he was greeted by partymen outside the prison, Jayakumar raised slogans denouncing the DMK government.

AIADMKâ€™s top leaders Panneerselvam and Palaniswami enquired him about his health. Jayakumar thanked them and party cadres who stood by him.

Jayakumar was arrested in a land grabbing case and granted bail on condition that he execute a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for a like sum, and also stay in Tiruchirappalli and appear before the police for two weeks. Thereafter, he is required to appear before the crime branch police here every Monday till further orders.