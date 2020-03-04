Formalin in fish: Surprise checks being done in TN to spot use of carcinogenic chemical

The raids began after two tonnes of fish, crabs and prawns had to be dumped in Madurai last week after spot testing revealed the presence of formalin.

On February 29 what began as a routine check by the Food Safety department at fish stalls in Madurai’s Karimedu led to the dumping of two tonnes of produce put up for sale. Tests conducted by the officials on the spot revealed the presence of high dosages of formalin, a chemical which acts like a preservative and constant consumption of which can lead to cancer.

As a result of this raid, districts across the state, including Chennai, have begun conducting surprise checks on fish stalls to identify and stop the use of the chemical. Formalin, a derivative of formaldehyde, is used to preserve fish, which is an easily perishable food. Consumption of formalin, according to officials, leads to nausea, dizziness and could lead to cancer if eaten on a long-term basis.

Speaking to TNM, an official who led the raid in Madurai says the results of the spot testing was shocking.

“We have had this problem for 30 years now, where formalin is applied on fish to preserve it. But this time, we found the chemical present in all 56 shops where we tested produce. We took the experiment kit with us to the spot and tested it on 60 samples of 15 kg each and all of them had high dosages of the chemical,” he says.

Following reports on this, in Chennai too officials have shifted gears and are conducting tests in fish markets across the city.

“In Chennai we have been conducting tests in phases and without warning. We have taken 5-6 samples and conducted spot tests. So far these have not revealed the presence of the chemical. We are awaiting lab results,” says A Ramakrishnan, a food safety official. “In Madurai, there is no direct access to the sea, so there may be fish being sold that is 15-20 days old, being preserved using the chemical,” he adds.

The Food Safety department recommends that those buying fish wash it thoroughly before the cooking process.

“Formalin is a volatile substance and you can wash most of it away. But the traces will still remain,” he says. “If you feel nauseous, dizzy or uncomfortable after consumption, you can complain to the Food Safety department on 94440 42322,” he adds.

Last year, when traces of formalin were found in fish purchased from Chennai’s Chintadripet and Kasimedu, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar promised actions on the findings, stating, “We will not hesitate to take strict action against those indulging in such acts.”

However, Food Safety officials on the ground admit to TNM that no action is being taken against vendors who are found to have fish laced with formalin.

“When we ask the vendors, they say that they got it from boats coming from Kerala and Andhra, and that they weren’t aware of the use of formalin,” says the Madurai official. “Their claims of ignorance is largely untrue. But there is no provision to fine or take immediate action against them. All we can do is take the matter to court. And it is not possible for the department to legally fight every case,” he adds.