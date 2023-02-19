Forest guard dies in Bengaluru after suffering burns in Sakleshpur wildfire

Sundaresh was one of four forest department staff members who were injured in the incident in Kadumane, Sakleshpur on February 16.

news News

A forest guard named Sundaresh passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 18, after suffering serious burns while fighting a forest fire in Kadumane, Sakleshpur two days earlier on February 16. Sundaresh was one of four Forest Department staff members who were injured in the incident. Manjunath, another forest guard, also suffered serious burns and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

According to The Hindu, Sundaresh's condition was serious and he passed away early on Saturday morning at St Johnâ€™s Hospital hospital in Bengaluru. After suffering injuries while dousing the fire on February 16, Forest Department staff had to carry Sundaresh and Manjunath for a long distance on a doli or makeshift stretcher before they could be shifted to the hospital in an ambulance, resulting in loss of valuable time.

Both Sundaresh and Manjunath were admitted to a government hospital in Sakleshpur on Thursday, and were later transferred to St Johnâ€™s Hospital in Bengaluru on the same day. Two other forest watchers who were injured in the fire, Thungesh and Mahesh, are reportedly being treated at a private hospital in Hassan. Sundaresh had been working with the Forest Department for 15 years, and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was a native of Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district.