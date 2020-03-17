‘Foreign returnees don't use public transport’: North Kerala looks to fight COVID-19

Two women in Malappuram district, who had returned from Mecca, and a Kasaragod native, tested positive for COVID-19.

After two women in Malappuram district and a Kasaragod native tested positive for COVID-19, the district collectors of Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kasaragod have issued directions for precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Kasaragod native had recently returned from Dubai and the two women had returned from Mecca after the Umrah pilgrimage. The cases were the first positive ones in northern Kerala districts, since the recovery of three students from Wuhan, China.

Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik ordered those who returned after the Umrah pilgrimage to register at the district control cell.

“In the wake of two people coming after Umrah being confirmed with COVID-19, all those who have returned back from Mecca should give their full address to the district administration. If any of the returnees have some ailments, do not go to hospitals by yourself. Such people have to abide by the directions given by the district control cell,” Jafar Malik said.

He has also directed travel agencies in the district to provide details of such pilgrims to this email address: covidtravel@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, a religious institution in the district reportedly organised a mass prayer for pilgrims who returned after Umrah. Ponnani police have registered a case due to the incident.

In a directive issued on Monday, Kozhikode District Collector S Sambasiva Rao said that those who returned from foreign countries should not use public transport under any circumstances.

“While returning from the airport, people are advised to travel in private vehicles and do not depend on public transport as that increases the risk of possible transmission of the disease,” the collector noted. Kozhikode district has the highest number of people under quarantine in the state, though no positive cases have been reported. As of March 16, a total of 3,215 people are under observation in the district.

After a person who travelled from Dubai was confirmed with COVID-19 in Kasaragod, District Collector Dr D Sajith Babu said that the number of people should not exceed 50 at any public gathering, auditoriums, wedding halls, convention centers and community halls.

The order notes that police Circle Inspectors will be deployed to disperse those who break the rule. "The concerned local self-governing body secretaries will be assigned to cancel the license and seal the establishment if the rule is further not followed," the order states.

The order has also added that all government offices should allot facilities to wash hands by providing hand wash and water. The order states that violators can be charged under various sections of the Disaster Management Act.

As of Monday, a total of 24 active cases are being treated for COVID-19 in the state.

