Foreign national arrested with 8 kg heroin worth Rs 56 crore at Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a 35-year-old woman at a Middle Eastern transit hub after an early morning flight.

n a big drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a foreign national woman who landed at Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) with drugs worth Rs 56 crore. The 35-year-old female passenger was carrying over 8 kg of heroin and was arrested on Wednesday, June 30. The woman has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 for trafficking drugs, an official release stated.

As per the statement, the DRI officials confiscated her bags and found the drugs concealed under a false bottom in one of her suitcases. The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was carrying the narcotic substance on an early morning flight which was connected to another flight to the Middle East. She was intercepted in one of the transit hubs. The accused was reportedly caught based on a specific intel that she was landing at the airport in Bengaluru.

The DRI, which functions under the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue), is an anti-smuggling intelligence, investigation, and operations agency. As per an Economic Times report, the DRI teams have seized about 60 kg of narcotic substances at different airports in India in the past six weeks. Agencies like the DRI have been closely watching the movements of international passengers after an increase in recent seizures.

Last week, on June 26, the Karnataka police destroyed drugs worth Rs 50 crore to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The drugs or psychotropic substances seized in the last fews years were destroyed at district headquarters in the state as per prescribed procedure in the presence of committees as per court orders. The total estimated value of the drugs destroyed was Rs 50.23 crore. The drugs which were destroyed included marijuana, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder and tablets, amphetamine, and LSD strips.