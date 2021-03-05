Ford EcoSport SE to Skoda Kushaq: Car launches to look out for in March

Among the launches will be the new-generation Jeep Wrangler, which will be locally assembled in the country.

Indiaâ€™s automobile industry seems to be recovering from the after-effects of the pandemic, with the major players all registering an increase in sales in February. Several carmakers have lined up new products in the market this month. Here are some of the upcoming launches to look out for:

Ford EcoSport FE

Ford is all set to launch its new EcoSport SE variant in the Indian market by mid-March, according to reports. The new variant features a new design, which ditches the rear tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The EcoSport SE will have almost all the features of the top spec EcoSport S, including the Ford SYNC infotainment system and a sunroof. The model will be sold in both petrol and diesel engine options and will get a different set of alloy wheels. It will also feature a number plate recess, below a thick chrome garnish.

A price announcement for the EcoSport SE is likely on March 10.

Jeep Wrangler (Made in India)

The new-generation Wrangler was introduced in India last year to positive response. Now, looking at the high demand for the Wrangler, the company plans to locally assemble the SUV in the country. The new product is expected to be similar to the global-spec model, but will be priced aggressively. The same 2.0-litre petrol engine will deliver 268 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. However, the 2.2-litre diesel unit could be introduced as well.

It will be offered in two variants: Sahara and Rubicon, and is expected to be launched on March 15.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen will debut in the Indian market with its flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross. It will be a diesel-only offering and will come with 174 bhp power, 400 Nm torque and a 1997 cc engine, combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It has five grip modes: standard, snow, all-terrain, sand and traction-off.

As far as safety is concerned, the C5 is equipped with blind spot monitoring, hill start and hill descent assist, six airbags, electric parking brake and park assist with automated steering, among other features.

The Citroen C5 will be a mid-size SUV and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Honda CR-V. It will come in two variants: Feel and Shine. The expected price is Rs 28-30 lakh.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

The new Volkswagen Tiguan that has undergone a facelift, will be launched with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic unit. The SUV is likely to get an all-wheel drivetrain.

Angular LED headlamps and redesigned front bumpers are among the design changes, along with new reprofiled tail lamps. The interior dash layout will have touch-based controls, a digital instrument cluster and an updated climate control interface.

The Volkswagen Tiguan may be priced around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected be launched mid-March.

Skoda Kushaq

This model was first displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and will mark the company's first offering based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

Powered by two petrol engines â€“ 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI-- the Kushaq will have no diesel engine on offer. The vehicle will come with a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit. Regarding the safety features, the Kushaq will come with up to six airbags, cruise control, hill-hold control and tyre pressure monitor.

The Kushaq will be the first prototype to be unveiled under the brandâ€™s 2.0 project and will be produced locally at its Pune plant, with up to 95% of the production process being localised. It will go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.