Footballer Sandesh Jhingan makes sexist comment, issues apology after uproar

A video of Sandesh Jhingan was uploaded to Instagram by the Kolkata-based Mohun Bagan after the 2-2 draw Indian Super League match with Kerala Blasters.

A sexist comment by Sandesh Jhingan, who is the defender of ATK (Atlético de Kolkata) Mohun Bagan football club, on Saturday, February 19, has led to a social media uproar. He was playing a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, soon after which a video was uploaded to the Instagram stories of the Kolkata-based club.

In the video, Jhingan could be heard saying, "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath” (which means ‘I have played a match with women, with women’). Soon after the video was uploaded, it went viral. Although the video posted on the instagram story was deleted by the club, a clip of the video is doing rounds on the social media, with fans labeling it ’sexist’ and ‘shameful.’

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you the vice captain of Indian National Team and the biggest sexist you'll see. " played with girls" what bro girls are that bad? What a shame.



pic.twitter.com/MKuyk858qY — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe1) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Jhingan also took to his Twitter handle to post an apology, in which he said: “When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective.”

He also added that the comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters football club and that he respected everyone. “First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them.”

Jhingan also said that he has always been a ‘huge supporter of women’s team and women in general’ and that he was respectful towards them.

“Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women. What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name. If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day.”