Football: Marcelo Bielsa to take charge of Uruguay head coach

Marcelo Bielsa has reached an agreement to be the head coach of Uruguay's national team on a contract that runs until the 2026 World Cup, according to local media reports. The 67-year-old Argentine had secured a verbal deal with the Uruguayan Football Association on April 6 and final details were settled on Thursday, local newspaper El Pais reported.

Bielsa replaces Diego Alonso, whose contract was not renewed after Uruguay failed to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, reports news agency Xinhua. It will be Bielsa's first coaching job since he parted ways with Leeds United in February last year.

He has also had spells in charge of the Argentina and Chile national teams over a coaching career that has spanned more than four decades.