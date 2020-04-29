Food delivery exec in Chennai gets COVID-19, contracts virus from father who passed away

According to reports, he visited over 100 houses since the lockdown began in the state.

A delivery executive with food aggregator app Swiggy tested positive for the virus. His father, who he is believed to have contracted the disease from, passed away on Wednesday. His father was reportedly shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) from the cancer hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The delivery executive has been isolated and is undergoing treatment while his other family members have been tested for the virus as well. According to Swiggy, six of the family members have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

His father, a 65-year-old, tested positive and died on Wednesday.

In a statement to TNM, a Swiggy spokesperson said, “We are aware of the unfortunate incident of one of our delivery partners in Chennai testing positive for COVID-19. As per the latest update, we are relieved that his brother and 5 other family members have all tested negative and have been cleared and are currently quarantined for safety. Following our predefined protocol, the delivery partner was immediately quarantined as soon as the incident was discovered and he is currently in the good care of health authorities.”

Swiggy has further promised support to its delivery partner and says it is working with local authorities to trace contacts and customers who availed of their services through the infected executive.

“We are committed towards supporting the delivery partner through this period. We have been working with local health authorities to support them in any way needed,” says the spokesperson.

The food delivery app has already disabled cash payment in an effort to limit any contact between delivery partners and executives.

Chennai presently has 673 patients which is 32.07% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases, which stands at 2058.

This is however not the first instance when a delivery executive has tested positive for the virus.

On April 16, a delivery executive working with a pizza chain in Delhi had tested positive and around 72 customers had been asked to be in home quarantine. However, all of them subsequently tested negative.

It is important to maintain physical distancing with the delivery person as well as being careful while handling the items used in the packaging.