FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi joins Ola’s food business as Board Advisor

Ola says Rajeev's understanding of consumer behaviour and preferences will help Ola Foods build unique offerings in its food business.

Atom Ola

Ola has appointed FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member to the board of its food business, Ola Foods. Rajeev has over 40 years of experience across Food and FMCG businesses with the likes of Metro Cash & Carry, PepsiCo, and Cadbury.

Most recently, he was Managing Director of METRO Cash & Carry India, where he was responsible for providing strategic leadership for the overall operations and growth of the business.

Ola said in a statement that it aims to build its own-food brands for its food business like its flagship Khichdi Experiment, and a range of brands across categories like Rice Bowls, Biryani, Health Food etc. Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across six cities.

Rajeev's experience in the food and FMCG industry spans across various categories including confectionaries, soft drinks, snacks, as well as across the length and breadth of food retailing.

“Ola’s ambitions in the food business with a food-first approach, is uniquely placed in a crowded, but undifferentiated industry. With unique offerings that have been developed after immense research and understanding of consumer preferences, Ola has the opportunity to build highly loved food brands in a market that is hitherto underserved. With access to hundreds of millions of consumers who use Ola as an everyday platform, the brands will also have a unique advantage in terms of reach and influence. I am very excited to join Bhavish, Pranay and the team at Ola Foods towards their journey to build India’s most preferred food-brands and in building a food-first business,” Rajeev Bakshi, on his appointment as Board Advisor to Ola Foods, said.

Ola says that Rajeev's understanding of consumer behaviour and preferences, as well as his vast experience in marketing and strategy, will help Ola Foods build unique offerings in innovative formats that consumers can relate to.

Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Ola Foods and Founding Partner at Ola said, “We are very excited to have Rajeev join us as an Advisor to the Board. Rajeev’s understanding of the FMCG space combined with his years of experience in the global F&B industry will prove invaluable for us to build a business that consumers trust and love. We are at a very early part of our journey wherein we are building unique consumer offerings through differentiated distribution formats, both online and offline. The team and I look forward to working closely with Rajeev in building our various brands as India’s most preferred choice of food in the time to come.”