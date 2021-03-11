Flyovers in Hyderabad to be closed on March 11 night for Shab-e-Meraj

All flyovers, except for three, will be closed to maintain a smooth flow of traffic according to Hyderabad police.

news Traffic

Nearly all the flyovers in Hyderabad will be closed on Thursday night, to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne ki Raat). Hyderabad police announced that all flyovers in the city, as well as that on Necklace Road, will be closed from 10 pm on Thursday. However, Greenlands flyover, PVNR expressway, and Langar Houz flyover will remain open.

The flyovers will be closed to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain a smooth flow of traffic, to avoid untoward incidents and road accidents, and to ensure the safety of commuters, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said in a statement. The decision was announced by the Commissioner in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 21 (1) (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act, which extends power to make rules for regulating traffic of all kinds, in a public street or public places, and regulating the use of streets and public places by persons walking, driving, cycling or accompanying or leading cattle, with a view to preventing danger, inconvenience or obstruction to the public.

Shab-e-Meraj is observed as the night when Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven and is marked by special congregations and prayers. The Hindu festival of Mahashivaratri also falls on March 11 this year. Apart from observing a fast, those observing Mahashivaratri usually stay up through the night. Special late-night screenings of popular films are often arranged in theatres on the occasion.

In an unrelated development, the Hyderabad Police recently imposed traffic restrictions at Falaknuma in Old City starting from March 1, due to the construction of a new Road over Bridge (RoB). The traffic restrictions will last for six months until the project is completed. Many residents of Old City expressed their frustration with these new traffic restrictions on social media, complaining of increased traffic congestion. Traffic police, however, have denied traffic problems in the area.

