Fly plane, send kids to NASA: Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams goes viral

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra in an apparent suicide on Sunday.

Almost a year before he passed away on Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil, which included some personal goals and philanthropy.

Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34. The last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Monday.

Last September, the actor had penned a list of "50 dreams" and posted pictures of the handwritten notes in a series of tweets, which have now gone viral.

Sushant's bucket list included "learning how to fly a plane, training for IronMan triathlon, playing a cricket match left-handed, learning Morse Code, helping children learn about space, playing tennis with a champion tennis ball and doing a four-clap push up."

The actor-dancer mentioned that his dream was to not only "chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week" but also "drive in a blue-hole."

Before turning to a career on the small screen, Sushant was an engineering student in Delhi and one of his dreams was to spend an evening in his engineering college hostel, which was somewhat realised through his cinematic outing Chhichhore.

The 2019 film saw the actor play an engineering student who, in the future, conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who attempts to take his own life.

"Perform the Double-Slit experiment. Plant 1,000 Trees. Send hundred kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA. Attend another NASA workshop. Teach coding to visually impaired. Work for free education. Meditate in Kailash. Write a book. Help train women in self defense," the list included.

The actor, who originally hailed from Patna, also wanted to learn at least 10 dance forms, guitar chords of his favourite 50 songs, teach songs to children and help prepare students for Indian defence forces.