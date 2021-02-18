Floor test in Puducherry Assembly on February 22: Lt Governor

The Congress-led government became a minority on Tuesday after the resignation of its fourth MLA.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered a floor test to be conducted in the state’s Assembly on February 22. The direction comes after the Leader of the Opposition in Puducherry N Rangasamy met with the Lt Governor on Wednesday.

As per a press release issued by the Lt Governor, N Rangasamy apprised the Lt Governor of the situation in the state after the resignation of four MLAs and the disqualification of one MLA. “They averred that the present government has been reduced to a minority and lost its legitimacy to continue. The delegation made a request that the present Government needs to prove the majority in the floor of the Assembly,” the release said. The delegation led by N Rangasamy met the Lt Governor on Thursday and reiterated the request.

The current status of the Assembly’s strength stands at 14 MLAs each for the alliance in power (Congress-DMK-Independent) and the alliance in the opposition (AINR Congress-AIADMK-BJP). Based on the altered status of the Assembly and the requests placed by the delegation from the Opposition, the Lt Governor ordered that the single agenda for the assembly session on February 22 will be to verify if the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the house. The entire proceedings of the session will be videographed and it shall conclude by 5 pm on February 22.

The Congress government which enjoyed a wafer-thin majority in the house with 30 MLAs was reduced to a minority after two MLAs -- Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumar -- Submitted their resignations on Tuesday. While Malladi Krishna Rao submitted his resignation on Monday, John Kumar, who was a confidante of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Tuesday. Two other MLAs A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan submitted their resignations on January 25. Amid the crisis, the Chief Minister conducted cabinet meetings to discuss whether to dissolve the Assembly or to face the trust vote in the Assembly.