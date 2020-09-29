Flooding in Krishna river hits Vijayawada, over 2000 families affected

Over 2,000 families living in the Krishna river catchment area in Vijayawada were affected after heavy rain lashed the city. The Andhra Pradesh government said that it was making arrangements at the Indira Gandhi Memorial stadium and five municipal schools to house the displaced persons. The river has been receiving a heavy inflow of flood water since Sunday morning due to the rains in upstream areas.

"Of the nearly 2,100 families living along the catchment area, around 2,000 families have been affected," said an official who is overseeing relief operations. Officials have been monitoring the situation since Sunday night and arranging vehicles to shift people. "However, only 500 people are willing to move out while many others are not interested to leave their homes," he said.

Many residents were seen wading through chest-deep waters with their belongings in certain low-lying areas. The government has also made food arrangements for the evacuees. Likewise, medical teams have also been readied to attend to the affected people.

"We are holding a medical camp near the flood-affected place. We have advised people to wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have made public announcements to this effect," said another official.

As river Krishna is swollen at Prakasam barrage, authorities have opened all sluice gates. According to State Disaster Management Department Commissioner K Kannababu, a second warning was issued on Prakasam barrage. In a statement, he said that an outflow of 7,03,113 cusecs is being maintained for the same amount of inflow into the barrage.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were kept on hold at Nandigama in Krishna district, Vijayawada and Tadepalligudem to be roped in when needed.

Commissioner K Kannababu further urged residents of low-lying areas to remain alert and move to safer places as suggested by authorities.

On the other hand, revenue authorities have reportedly asked former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his riverfront residence at Undavalli amidst concerns of flooding.

Andhra Pradesh government's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took a jibe at the former CM and said "Dear Chandrababu, there is flood in the Krishna river. At least now, you should vacate the illegal house you built at Undavalli. You may block the government with protection from courts but the floods may not spare your home from submergence."