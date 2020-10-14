Flood-like situation continues in north Karnataka, likely to improve in next 24 hours

A total of 41 relief camps have been set up with 4864 persons residing in those camps as a temporary measure.

Flood-like situations in districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar in Karnataka and parts of adjoining districts persisted for the third straight day on Wednesday as a result of heavy rainfall in north interior Karnataka. As a precautionary measure, all residents of villages in low-lying and vulnerable areas were warned or evacuated by district authorities as required. However the situation is likely to improve in the next 24 hours.

NDRF and Fire and Emergency personnel had to be mobilised to rescue 19 farmers who were stranded in Garampalli village as the Mullamari River was at spate in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district. In another incident, three people who were stranded on a higher plane in Mudgal village of Bidar taluk in Bidar were also rescued by the Fire and Emergency personnel.

Now, officials say the rains will be focussed in Vijayapura and Belagavi districts with the intensity expected to reduce further. “Right now due to the continuous rains since the start of August, there is high water saturation in the soil. So even though there is not much rainfall in the catchment areas of main rivers, smaller streams are swelling up creating flash floods. However, the situation is likely to improve with the low pressure system moving towards Maharashtra at a fast pace,” GS Sreenivas Reddy, senior consultant with the state Disaster Management Authority, told TNM.

He added, “So far there is no threat for large scale floods but in the unlikely event of the low pressure sustaining over Maharashtra for 48 hours there can be major flooding as all the dams both in our state and Maharashtra are approximately 95% full. But given what we have seen in the last 24 hours, the low pressure system will move to Maharashtra coast within less than a day.”



At the same time, coastal and Malnad areas of the state also are also witnessing heavy rainfall as a result of the same system. Due to the same low pressure system, the city of Hyderabad and adjoining areas of Telangana have been facing record amounts of rainfall resulting in large scale loss of lives and damage to property.