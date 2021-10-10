Flood-alert to Chennai suburbs as Poondi reservoir nears full capacity

As of October 10, Sunday water-level at the dam has touched 138.50 ft. Release of surplus water has commenced since 2pm this afternoon.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department on Sunday issued a flood alert in Chennai suburbs following heavy rains as the Poondi or Sathyamurthy Sagar Reservoir, which is the main drinking water source for Chennai, is expected to reach its full capacity.

With the rising water level, the reservoir has commenced releasing surplus water since 2 pm on Sunday, October 10.

The department has already informed the administration of Tiruvallur district to relocate people living close to the banks of the Kosathaliyar river, including people living downstream in Manali and Ennore.

According to a statement from the Water Resources Department, the Poondi dam has a storage level height of 140 feet. Currently, with the water-level touching a height of 138.50 feet, surplus water would have to be discharged. If there is further increase of flow due to incessant rains, more water would be released in phases.

The Indian Metrological Department has forecast heavy rains for October 11 at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over south Tamil Nadu. On October 12, isolated areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Much of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive moderate rainfall. Some areas of south Tamil Nadu are expected to receive thunderstorms and light rainfall.

With inputs from IANS