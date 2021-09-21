Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to kick off the festive season from Oct 7: Details

The 6-day event will see lakhs of consumers, sellers, small businesses, artisans, kiranas, brands, and e-commerce ecosystem partners participating.

Atom BBD Sale

Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days (TBBD) event will be held from October 7 to 12, 2021. The homegrown e-commerce marketplace announced on Tuesday, September 21, that it will kick off the festive season with the 8th edition of the flagship event. The 6-day event will see lakhs of consumers, sellers, small businesses, artisans, kiranas, brands and e-commerce ecosystem partners participating.

As part of the event, Flipkart said there will be offers on limited edition products across categories including mobile, TVs & appliances, electronics & accessories, fashion, beauty, food, toys, baby care, home & kitchen, furniture, grocery etc. The company said it has built over 100+ new partnerships with brands across categories to bring nearly 10,000+ new products to meet consumer needs. For the first time, the company said that non- Flipkart Plus customers will be able to gain early access to the event on the Flipkart app.

“Over the past year and a half, Flipkart’s focus has largely been to build and aid a collaborative and democratic retail ecosystem for MSMEs to revive and revitalise their businesses. This year will see a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards throughout TBBD,” the company said in a statement.

Flipkart said that in partnership with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank it will offer a 10% instant discount on Credit & Debit cards, along with assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions through Paytm. The company will also facilitate no-cost EMIs from its brand and seller partners on a wide range of products — across 18 EMI options such as Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and others. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is being offered as 'Lifetime Free’ and customers can get 5% Unlimited Cashback and additional discounts.

There will also be the ‘Big Billion Days Dhamaal’, which is a live stream that will be aired for an hour daily at 8 PM on the Flipkart app, beginning one week before The Big Billion Days, giving users an opportunity to have an interactive experience with an array of celebrities and influencers. And a chance to shop and win multiple rewards as part of the show. This year, Flipkart has partnered with Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu for the event.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group said, “Over the past year, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India's economic growth. Flipkart’s commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through e-commerce, goes to show how the country has embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half and The Big Billion Days is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation.”