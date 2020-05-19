Flipkart partners with Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities

Under this partnership, consumers across 365+ Vishal Mega Mart stores will be able to order products and get them delivered at their doorstep by Flipkart conveniently. The products will be available as per the government guidelines across all zones. Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, the delivery executives or Wishmasters will collect the product (s) from the nearest Vishal store and deliver it at the customer's doorstep safely. This will help consumers stay indoors and maintain physical distancing in the backdrop of the ongoing battle against COVID-19 in the country.

As part of this partnership, a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on Flipkart. Consumers can order a wide assortment of essential products like atta, rice, oil, pulses, beverages, soap, toothpaste, and other essential items from India's leading brands, as well as a healthy assortment of Vishal's brands from this store.

Commenting on the tie-up, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart, as a committed corporate citizen, is constantly innovating to help fulfil consumers' needs in these unprecedented times. Our teams are working relentlessly to understand the requirements of each region and forging strategic tie-ups to meet the same. As part of this, our ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials. Backed by our robust technology platform, this will help consumers to have the real-time visibility of essentials available in their area and while also helping with timely doorstep deliveries.”

Consumers across 26 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Dehradun, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhubaneswar, along with those in Goa and NCR-Delhi which includes Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, will be able to order essentials from Vishal Mega Mart, which will be further scaled to 240+ cities in the next four weeks.

Commenting on these initiatives, Gunender Kapur – CEO & MD at Vishal Mega Mart said, “In these difficult times, we are ensuring that we reach our customers with essentials through all possible channels. We are excited about working with Flipkart, now our customers can visit our 365+ stores or order essentials from Vishal easily on Flipkart and have them delivered at their doorstep, in a safe and hygienic manner.”