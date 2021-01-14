Flipkart launches subscription service to make smartphones affordable

Customers have to pay for the smartphone upfront and return it at the end of the subscription period to get the full amount back.

Atom Smartphones

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has introduced a new offering called ‘Flipkart SmartPack’ that lets customers buy a new smartphone for ‘free’. SmartPack is essentially a subscription service where users can pay a 12 or 18-month SmartPack subscription, starting January 17, 2021, and purchase a brand new smartphone on the Flipkart app with a 100% money-back guarantee.

To avail the subscription, customers need to pay the complete amount of the smartphone upfront and choose subscription packs for 12 or 18 months, starting from Rs 399 for the Bronze plan. The Silver plan costs Rs 699 while the Gold plan comes for Rs 879.

After the subscription period expires, customers will have to return the smartphone to get money back for the device. Flipkart says that the phone should be in working condition and the phone screen should be able to display the IMEI number. Customers can get 100% money-back under the Gold plan, 80% back under the Silver plan and 60% back under the bronze plan.

The SmartPack subscription will be on most smartphones in the Rs 6,000-17,000 price range, across brands like realme, POCO, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, OPPO, vivo and more.

The subscription will also give users access several in-app services such as SonyLiv Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, Cult.fit Live and Practo Plus, among others. Customers will also be able to avail a wide range of offers from fashion and hospitality brands as part of their SmartPack.

All services in the SmartPacks are offered at the same or lower price as the monthly packs offered by the respective service providers on their platforms, exclusive of their discounts, Flipkart says.

Speaking about the launch of Flipkart SmartPack, Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “Today, the smartphone has become one of the most important gadgets to us. Our lives have changed so much this past year and the smartphone has become the go-to resource for a host of growing requirements from entertainment to healthcare services… This is yet another step in our commitment to expand our portfolio of value-added services for consumers by bundling new smartphones with some of the most popular premium services, and making them available at affordable prices. We believe this launch will add a new positive perspective to smartphone ownership.”